Richmond mother desperate to move after bullets flew through her kitchen window. (Photo: Time Corley, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond family is seeking a transfer after their West Hill Street home was shot multiple times. Police have arrested a suspect and are continuing to investigate.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, officers of the Fourth Precinct’s Focus Mission Team were patrolling near Gilpin Court when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a man — now identified as 22-year-old Douglas Antoine Johnson, Jr., of Richmond — running from the source of the gunfire.

Officers ran after Johnson and managed to bring him into custody. According to police, a firearm was recovered with an extended magazine capable of holding 30 rounds.

Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. shooting into an occupied dwelling, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a firearm with a magazine that holds more than 20 rounds.

Dawn Savery lives in the home that was shot.

“I would never think it would happen to me,” she said. “Something’s gotta happen. This can’t keep going on.”

Savery told 8News that she was upstairs with her disabled father when she heard the gunfire.

“I could’ve almost died coming down my stairs just to cook dinner. I would not be standing here talking to y’all. I would be resting in peace,” she said. “I saw bullets all through my wall. I seen it all through my window, all through my cabinets. Just bullets everywhere.”

(Photo: Time Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Time Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Time Corley, 8News)

Savery says the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority is now requiring a letter from the police in order for her to be transferred.

“They told me I had to get a letter to get transferred out of this unsafe environment and the police said ‘we don’t do that,’ so what am I supposed to do?” Savery asked. “I’m in here with my family.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department.