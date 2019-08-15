Former Richmond councilman Eugene Mason remembered as a ‘pillar of the community’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eugene A. Mason Jr., a former Richmond City Councilman, passed away at the age of 78 on Monday. People who knew Mason have honored the legacy he left behind.

Mason left an impact on many people in the Richmond area, as he served on several boards and in multiple positions around the city. His death came as a shock for the people close to him.

“I had to sit down,” Michelle Mosby, a former city councilwoman, told 8News. “He is a pillar of the community.”

Mosby said that she believes Mason was pivotal in her success on the council.

“He mentored me,” she explained. “Taught me how to campaign. He is a friend, brother in Christ, all of those things.”

The president of the Richmond chapter of the NAACP shared his thoughts on the loss of Mason, calling him a “gentle giant” whose memory won’t be forgotten.

“Richmond has lost a gentle giant. Mr. Mason volunteered with numerous organizations that included the RVA Branch NAACP, Crusade for Voters, Richmond City Democratic Committee and etc,” chapter president James “J.J” Minor said. “He was a former City Councilman, Former RPS School Board Member, Ward Chair for the RCDC, advocate for Public Education and the list goes on. He will be missed and his footprints will forever be imprinted in the sands of time. Well done thy good and faithful servant.”