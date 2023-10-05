RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond City Fire Department is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Earl Dyer, who died Thursday after 40 years with the city, according to a city representative.

Dyer was taken to the hospital after experiencing “a sudden medical emergency” during work Thursday morning, according to the department. He was treated by emergency staff but did not survive, the department said.

“Chief Dyer is remembered as a man of the highest ethics, integrity, and possessing a strong moral compass,” said Chief of Fire Melvin D. Carter. “He brought his own values to the organization in ways too many to enumerate.”

“A dedicated public servant not only with RFD but also the U.S. Army. A true patriot who survived Desert Shield/Desert Storm and three tours in Iraq. A consummate professional, both in and out of uniform. But he treasured, first and foremost, his relationship with his family and friends. His loving wife, Anna, was by his side when he took his final breath,” Chief Carter added.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney shared a message Thursday honoring Dyer, pointing to how Dyer helped him during his time as mayor and his 40 years in service of the city.

“Chief Dyer was one of the first folks that befriended me when I came into office early in my tenure as Mayor. He had a pulse for what the sentiments were within the ranks of the Fire Department, and I leaned on those insights heavily,” Stoney said in a statement. “He honorably served the City of Richmond for 40 years, with the highest ethical code and an enormous amount of compassion. His friendship, leadership, and service will never be forgotten. He was salt of the earth, truly one of the good guys. We will miss him very much.”