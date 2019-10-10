Richmond NAACP branch criticizes decision to not pursue charges after threatening voicemail

President of the Richmond chapter of the NAACP, James “J.J.” Minor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Richmond NAACP branch spoke Wednesday about the decision from the city’s top prosecutor to not pursue charges against an individual who left a threatening message for the branch in August.

The president of the Richmond chapter of the NAACP, James “J.J.” Minor, told 8News months ago that he was “shocked and disgusted” when he first heard the voice message.

Weeks later, Richmond Police Chief William Smith confirmed that an investigation revealed the identity of the person who left the message but charges were not being pursued.

Wednesday’s press conference was held at the steps of the John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond.

Stay with 8News for the full report at 11 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: