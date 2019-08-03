Richmond NAACP president calling for town halls to address uptick in violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is still reeling after a violent week on the city’s streets. There have been nine shootings, three of them deadly, in the last two days.

Community leaders called for an end to the violence on Friday. 8News spoke with Richmond’s NAACP President James J.J. Minor about the shootings. He said enough is enough.

“It’s been a blood bath the past 48 hours,” Minor said. “We must do something to come together as one as a community to address these issues because it’s getting out of hand and out of control.”

Since Thursday morning, there have been nine shootings and three people are dead as a result. This is just one reason why Richmond’s NAACP will host town hall meetings over the next several weeks.

“We need to act on it,” Minor explained. “No need to keep talking about it. Just do it.”

Minor said he is demanding a plan of action. He said what concerns him most are the 22 windows shot out with a BB gun at MLK Preschool Learning Center and middle school. Minor told 8News it has happened 10 times since March.

“That costs taxpayers a lot of money. We need to get a handle on this because whoever did this, the next thing you know they’re going to take someone’s life,” Minor said.

Richmond Police said there have been 35 homicides in 2019, compared to 28 at this time last year. Minor says he wants to put an end to it before things get even worse.

“Put the guns down, you don’t have to kill folks, you’re hurting people,” Minor said. “Come on RVA, we need you to wake up.”

Minor says the community needs help solve the recent uptick in shootings. Locals with suggestions are encouraged to attend the NAACP’s town hall meetings.