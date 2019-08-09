Richmond NAACP president ‘disgusted’ by threatening voicemail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The president of the Richmond chapter of the NAACP, James “J.J.” Minor, told 8News Friday that he was “shocked and disgusted” when he heard a voice message left for the chapter this week. Minor explained that the threatening nature of the message led to a call to authorities.

The 32-second message, sent to 8News by the community forum United Communities Against Crime, comes from an unidentified male who immediately accuses members of the Richmond chapter as being racist.

“Yeah, you know what, you’re the racist bunch of people. Your organization needs to go away, and I’m going to do what I can to make sure you go away,” the voice can be heard saying.

Richmond Police Chief William Smith released a statement to 8News on Friday afternoon explaining that an investigation was underway.

“The Richmond Police Department immediately opened an investigation after being notified by the NAACP about this incident,” the statement read. “The Department takes threats of violence very seriously and stands with the NAACP in our denouncement of these statements.”

