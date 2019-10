RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Worth magazine just named Richmond one of the ten cities to watch in 2020.

The magazine said that smaller cities across the country are attracting new business, investment, and people looking to live at a lower cost with a higher quality of life.

“This is a city with energy and momentum,” Worth magazine said about Richmond.

Another top-10 ranking for Richmond! Thanks @worthmag for shouting out what I love about our city – history, culture, the James and more. You better believe we're a city to watch. 👀 #1RVA https://t.co/ajbz9umY8H — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) October 15, 2019

The city’s history, food, culture and abundance of young people are making Richmond a bid for national prominence in 2020.