Richmond named second best city for cycling in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is the state’s second-best city for cycling, according to “People for Bikes.”

With an overall score of 2.7, the River City finished as a runner-up in a state poll of 17 cities. Arlington County was ranked No. 1.

The criteria used for scoring consisted of ridership (how many people are riding bikes,) safety (how safe is it to ride bikes), network (how easily can people get to where they need to go by bike), reach (how well does the bike network serve the entire community) and acceleration (how quickly is the community working to make biking better).

Richmond has 15 miles of bike infrastructure under construction in 2020.

The region’s capital trail gives city residents access to more than 50-miles of paved and protected trails.

The news comes as the city is preparing to install bicycle routes along nine corridors across the city. Richmonders who would like to provide feedback on routes can click here.

