Richmond native creates scholarship in honor of late father

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’d be no surprise to find Richmond native Ti’Eja Woodson near the Battery Park pool in the city’s Northside. It’s where she retreats often to revive the memories of her late father, Edward Perry Jr.

“My father was actually a lifeguard at this pool when he was alive,” Woodson said.

Woodson’s father died back in 2009, when she was just 10 years old.

“It was hard for me even to this day not having my dad at my elementary, middle, high and college graduations,” she said. “I know grief is everlasting, so I’ll be dealing with this for a long time.”

Despite her grief, though, Woodson said she wanted to turn her pain into purpose while giving back to her Richmond community. Walking in that purpose, she created the “Edward Perry Jr Scholarship.” The goal is to provide financial assistance to a Richmond Public School student who is also grieving the loss of a parent.

“It’s to show individuals who have been in my shoes as far as losing a parent and grieving that it’s okay not to be okay,” she said. “My sole goal is to give back to my community because I know how important it is to create a legacy,” she said.

For more information and to apply, click here and submit an application by September 18.

