RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man killed in a shooting earlier this week in the Gilpin neighborhood has been identified by police.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called to the 1300 block of Saint James Street for the report of a shooting at 10:41 p.m. July 24. Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot.

The man was later identified as 18-year-old Terrance Willis Jr., of Richmond. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533.