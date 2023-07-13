RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Virginia’s senators is trying to address mail delivery issues across the state, as people in one Richmond neighborhood say they’ve been experiencing mail delays for nearly a month.

Sherri Ogunbunmi, who lives along McRand Street in the Swansboro West, said she’s been dealing with mail delivery issues for more than a year. It has now been several days since she received some mail.

“It’s bad. It upsets me that I feel like I have to stand at the door and watch for the mail person,” she said.

Ogunbunmi checks informed delivery, which is a free service provided by USPS where customers can track, manage and see previews of pieces of their mail.

“Everybody did their job but the postal person, so it’s very hard,” she said.

Juanita Fleming, who also lives on McRand Street, said she relies on USPS to deliver medication and bills, but lately they’ve been skipping her house.

“Why are they not delivering when we can see them passing here?” she asked.

In May, Senator Tim Kaine wrote a letter to USPS demanding answers about mail delays throughout the Commonwealth. Since then, his office said they received an uptick in complaints from Virginians.

Kaine specifically outlines examples in Central Virginia, Henrico County, Northern Virginia and in the Southwest part of the state.

USPS responded to his letter at the end of June saying they have hired more than 1,900 new employees across Virginia in 2023 and are adequately staffed.

“We seek to address and resolve all customer concerns promptly. Service issues concerning mail and package delivery in Virginia have been trending downward from January through May,” USPS said in the letter. “Our carriers in Virginia reach every street address every day.”

Even though USPS says mail successfully reaches every Virginia home, Fleming and Ogunbunmi said that’s not the case for them.

“We have not gotten it and the mail carrier passed a few minutes ago and she tried to stop him, and he didn’t stop,” Fleming said.

Kaine also responded to USPS’s letter:

I appreciate that USPS responded to my letter outlining concerns I’ve heard from Virginians regarding postal delays, and I’m pleased to hear that USPS is making progress in addressing the staffing shortages that were negatively impacting service throughout and after the pandemic. However, it’s clear that USPS is far from delivering the reliable service every Virginian deserves. I’m frustrated that mail delivery issues are persisting and will continue to be in touch with USPS to identify why that is so we can make sure those problems are addressed. Senator Tim Kaine

8News reached out to Virginia’s regional USPS spokesperson about mail delivery issues.

“The Postal Service is committed to making every delivery and will look further into the matter,” the spokesperson in an email. “We thank customers for their understanding and continued support.”

Customers with questions about mail delivery can contact their local post office, and to report service issues call 1-(800) ASK-USPS or visit usps.com.