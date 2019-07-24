Richmond Nights: A look at RVA’s blossoming music scene

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether it’s at The National or another venue, artists want to play in Richmond more than ever before. With each beat, Richmond’s exploding music scene is making some feel more at home.

A recent Forbes Magazine article called Richmond the new “underground music city,” so 8News went around the area to explore the blossoming scene in RVA.

“It makes me feel like more of the local culture almost,” one woman told 8News. “I’ve lived near Richmond kind of my whole life and I’ve never heard it was a huge music scene or anything like that. I know like a handful of artists that have come out of Richmond.”

Richmond wasn’t always this way but now more locals are sharing how it’s become one of the South’s music hubs. Various music genres, including hip hop, rock, jazz and punk, are being explored by local artists.

On the Fan District’s Main Street, locals can find Rosser Records. Nick Scott created the label two years ago.

“Richmond is the perfect market right now,” Scott said.

The 28-year-old told 8News it didn’t take long to sign multiple artists under his label. Scott says people are supporting local artists more than ever.

“It’s booked up, a lot,” he said. “The community needs to come together and support each other,” Scott said. “I don’t know if that’s been here as strong as it needs to be.”

Musicians aren’t the only ones contributing to the RVA’s growing reputation. Lucas Fritz owns the Broadberry in Richmond, where dozens of artists perform every month.

“A lot of bands need local openers so when you have such high talent that’s able to open four touring bands, that’s great and that’s something that Richmond has to offer the world,” Fritz said.

Fritz and Scott gave credit to VCU’s Art Program for attracting a pool of artists ready to perform and the boom in the local music scene.

“I think it’s a culmination of a lot of things,” Fritz told 8News. “There’s a thriving beer scene, there’s a thriving beer scene, there’s one of the best arts schools in the country located here.”