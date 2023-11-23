RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One nonprofit organization based in Central Virginia is getting into the spirit of the holidays with its annual Thanksgiving Day feast.

On Thursday, The Giving Heart, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving the community, is hosting its annual Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast.

The nonprofit is using space at the Greater Richmond Convention Center to host its 18th annual showing for the free holiday event. This year’s feast will start at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

The executive director of the Giving Heart, Sandra Antoine, says that the feast used to be a sit-down dinner each year. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have started only offering meals through curbside pickup or delivery.

Antoine says they will deliver meals to the elderly and those unable to leave their homes. She also says that it is important to serve as many people as possible so that everyone feels like one big family.

According to Antoine, The Giving Heart, along with a number of enlisted volunteers are prepared to serve 5,000 people at Thursday’s feast.

The Giving Heart will be at the Greater Richmond Convention Center located on North 3rd Street, passing out those free meals to members of the community until 2 p.m. on Thursday.