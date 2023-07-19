RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nonprofits whose funds went missing after the dissolution of the Enrichmond Foundation last summer could receive help through a new grant initiative.

Richmond City Council members set aside $250,000 in this year’s budget for the Richmond Outdoor and Prosperity Fund.

The purpose of the grant is to help with supporting the protection and preservation of outdoor spaces in the city, but the first round of applications will only open to groups whose finances were managed by the Enrichmond Foundation.

The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond Region has a small committee that will oversee the grant application process.

Kim Russell, with the Community Foundation, told 8News Wednesday that applications are scheduled to open on Aug. 1 and will close on Aug. 31.

The applications will include a few questions about what their nonprofit is and what the grant money will enable them to do, Russell said.

Russell said depending on their approval, groups could receive between $1,000 and $10,000.

Dave Pohlmann, president of the Richmond Tree Stewards, said he wants to apply for the grant.

“It would be a terrific source of funds for us,” he said. “So, that in combination with other sources that we lined up, individual tree stewards, key donors. Hopefully that’s going to keep us going with our mission.”

Pohlmann said Richmond Tree Stewards is one of the more than 80 non-profit groups left in a financial lurch after the Enrichmond Foundation dissolved in June 2022.

An estimated $200,000 in donations has seemingly vanished. The Richmond Police Department (RPD, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have since begun investigating the foundation’s sudden collapse.

“When we couldn’t access the Enrichmond website, that started to confirm our worst fears that they were no longer around,” Pohlmann said. “We were looking at all these expenses and really no way to pay for them.”

The group had $29,000 deposited with the Enrichmond Foundation, but when that disappeared—it briefly halted their mission of promoting and improving the health of the city’s trees.

They were in the middle of planning their annual tree giveaway and holding classes. But thanks to donations, they were still able to continue with operations.

“I thought it was very encouraging,” Pohlmann said.

Richmond Tree Stewards obtained 501(c)(3) status — a federally tax-exempt status given to qualifying nonprofits — in October, allowing them to open up their own bank account.

“When we lost everything, I went to the board and said, ‘Look, we’re not going to do this again. I’m not ever going to put all of our money in one place and trust one organization again’,” Pohlmann said. “It allowed us to take back control of the organization, most importantly, financially.”

Russell said the groups who apply for the grant should hear back by the end of September—with disbursements beginning in October.