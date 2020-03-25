Richmond not enforcing parking violations due to COVID-19

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s some good news! You no longer run the risk of getting a ticket in the City of Richmond if you forget to pay the meter. Time violations are also not being enforced.

The city announced that parking enforcement will be limited to those who park illegally blocking fire hydrants or accessibility ramps. Drivers who park blocking intersections, crosswalks or bike lanes will still be cited.

For a full list of updated city services due to the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events