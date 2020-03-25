Richmond not enforcing parking violations due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s some good news! You no longer run the risk of getting a ticket in the City of Richmond if you forget to pay the meter. Time violations are also not being enforced.

The city announced that parking enforcement will be limited to those who park illegally blocking fire hydrants or accessibility ramps. Drivers who park blocking intersections, crosswalks or bike lanes will still be cited.

