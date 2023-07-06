RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From taxidermied animals of every kind, to jewelry made from the spine of snakes, to ceramic creations covered in eyeballs — the weird, wonderful and unusual awaits at this year’s Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Richmond.

The two-day event travels nationwide showcasing a wide variety of rare and unusual items from both local and national vendors. This year, the Richmond series takes place Saturday, August 12 through Sunday, August 13.

Discover new artists as more than 150 vendors reveal wares not commonly seen in conventional big box stores. Preserved animal specimens, original horror and spook-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls and bones of every shape and size, and of course, funeral collectibles will abound.

In addition to the vast array of vendors, attendees can also participate in photo opportunities, tarot reading, sideshows and concessions, as well as paid taxidermy classes in which participants will build their own full-sized rabbit mount or kit fox head.

Thie year, the event will take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, located at 403 N. 3rd Street. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at https://odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com/.

Event organizers would like to make assurances that all animals in the taxidermy class and other parts of the show – like preserved specimens – are sourced ethically and died of natural causes.