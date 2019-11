FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No one wants a cougher at the dinner table come Thanksgiving time.

It’s why Richmond City Health District wants you to get your flu shot before the Thanksgiving holiday. Free flu shots will be offered to the public on Thursday at 400 E. Cary Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone interested must register by 6:30 p.m.

For information about influenza and preventing the flu, visit www.flu.gov.