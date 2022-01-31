Richmond offering real estate tax relief for elderly and disabled residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is accepting applications and recertification for the ‘Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled‘ program.

If you are an existing participant in the program, you can submit your recertification by March 31 to remain in the program.

New applicants and people without remaining recertification must submit a full application by June 15.

According to the city, participants in the program can apply for tax relief or a tax freeze. The tax relief partially or fully exempts residents from real estate taxes for three years, depending on their income and assets.

A tax freeze exempts residents from paying any increase in real estate taxes over the course of the three-year program.

Tax reliefs or freezes run on three-year cycles.

Participants in the second and third years must submit their recertification by March 31 annually. When the three year cycle is complete, participants must reapply prior to June 15 annually, according to the city.

Residents are eligible for the program if they:

Are 65 years of age or older or permanently disabled

Own and live in their own home

Have an annual household income less than $60,000

of their home and one acre of land)

of their home and one acre of land) Are current on their real estate taxes

All associated forms and instructions are available in Spanish on the Department of

Finance webpage.