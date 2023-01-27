RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police officer is on leave without pay after he was arrested this week and charged with dozens of counts of possession of child pornography.

The officer, David Stone, was found to be in possession of child pornography by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. After learning of the existence of arrest warrants, members of the Richmond Police Department arrested Stone on Wednesday, Jan. 25. and later turned him over to Louisa deputies.

According to court documents, Stone faces 50 counts of possession of child pornography in Louisa General District Court. Fifty additional charges are also listed under Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. His offense date for all counts is listed as Nov. 5, 2022. The charges include felony charges of possession of child pornography and criminal felony charges of possession of child pornography for the second or more offenses.

Stone is currently on administrative leave without pay.

“The Richmond Police Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form and this officer will be held accountable for his actions,” the department said in a release.

Court documents show Stone is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.