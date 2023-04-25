Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and Tracey Williams, 19 were involved in a crash with Richmond police officers on April 7, 2022. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer has been convicted of manslaughter in a crash that left two teens dead.

Richard Daniel Johnson was found guilty by a jury on all counts after just over two hours of deliberations. He faced two charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and Tracey Williams, 19, as well as a charge of reckless driving.

The verdict came after testimony from Johnson himself, as well as other officers. Acting police chief Rick Edwards was also present during the trial.

Johnson will have another hearing on August 9 as the sentencing phase begins.