RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer with the Richmond Police Department who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a deadly crash in April last year is expected to appear in court this morning for a pre-sentence hearing.

Earlier this year, a 12-member jury reached a unanimous verdict to find Richmond Police Officer Richard Daniel Johnson guilty on three counts for a deadly crash that killed 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and 19-year-old Tracey Williams. He was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor charge for reckless driving.

Tracey Williams and Jeremiah Ruffin. (Photo provided by Williams’ family)

On the night of April 7, 2022, Johnson and trainee Officer DQuan Walker were backup officers responding to a burglary call. Johnson was reportedly driving at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone when he ran a red light and hit Ruffin and Williams at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood Roads.

Johnson is expected to appear at the Richmond City Circuit Court at 9 a.m.

