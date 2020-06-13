Richmond officer says she sees both sides of protests, calls for police reform

Officer Carol Adams, of Richmond Police Department, says watching the video of George Floyd’s death stirred up a mix of emotions in her.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the midst of conversations about racial injustice and police reform, an African-American Richmond Police officer says she sees both sides of the protest.

Officer Carol Adams says watching the video of George Floyd’s death stirred up a mix of emotions in her.

“I was horrified as the mother of a black male, but then furious of the betrayal of the profession by all of the officers on scene, and outraged as a citizen, because when I call the police, I call them to come by my knight in shining armor, to protect me, and not my worst nightmare.”

For Officer Adams, she says it’s all about building relationships in the community. But across the country, she adds that there needs to be a total reform of the criminal justice system.