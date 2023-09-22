RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer with the Richmond Police Department who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash in 2022 was sentenced in Richmond City Circuit Court today.

Richard Daniel Johnson was convicted of three charges earlier this year in connection to a car crash that killed 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and 19-year-old Tracey Williams. He was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor charge for reckless driving.

Johnson was sentenced to 10 years with nine years and nine months suspended for each manslaughter charge and 12 months with 12 months suspended for the reckless driving charge. He will spend six months total in prison.

Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and Tracey Williams, 19 were involved in a crash with Richmond police officers on April 7, 2022. (Photo: 8News)

Tracey Williams and Jeremiah Ruffin. (Photo provided by Williams’ family)

On the night of April 7, 2022, Johnson and a trainee officer, DQuan Walker were called in as backup officers for a burglary call. It was later revealed in court that Johnson was driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone when he ran a red light and hit Ruffin and Williams at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood Road.

“The Richmond Police Department feels great sorrow for everyone involved in this tragic incident. We respect the judicial system and the jury’s decision,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards at the time of Johnson’s conviction. “As Chief, I ask the Richmond community to keep Officer Johnson and the Ruffin and Williams families in your prayers knowing how much they have lost.”