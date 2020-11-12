Richmond officials prepare for flooding ‘we haven’t seen since the 1990s’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City of Richmond officials are preparing for severe flooding in many parts of the river city Thursday and into Friday.

The flood gates in downtown Richmond were closed at noon on Thursday “as a cautionary measure” for the first time since 1999, according to the Department of Public Utilities. DPU said the walls have been activated specifically because of the the heavy rainfall expected west of the city in the James River Drainage basin.



“We really want you to… be thinking safe,” Bryce Wilk, the superintendent of the James River Park System told 8News.



Much of the city’s focus is on the James river. Water levels are expected to peak at 19 feet, according to our 8News meteorologists, which Wilk also confirmed.



“I’ve seen it at 16 plus feet and we had some major flood damage at Belle Isle, and at Pony Pasture at that height. With another three feet on top of that, this would be something that we haven’t seen since the 1990s,” Wilk said.

September of 1996 was the last time the river was above the level forecasted for this week. Other memorable high river level events include Hurricane Agnes in 1972, Hurricane Camille in 1969 and the election week flood in 1985.



8News was out monitoring conditions on the south side of the Huguenot bridge Thursday. Reporter Alex Thorson witnessed a road there already covered as water spilled into nearby yards.



Wilk said the flood could have lasting impacts on the river. “The entire look of the river could change. We don’t know what it’s going to look like on the other side of this,” he said.

He’s warning people to keep a safe distance from the James. “We’ve closed down pipeline trail because that will be under water. We made sure that we put all of our signs out [that say] ‘above nine feet’ warning people not to go into the water at this level. It is highly dangerous, the currents are more swift than they’ve ever been, there’s debris floating in there, including large trees and logs that can get snagged up and create undertows and just change the shape of the river over all.”

He said people should also swatch for road closures and turn around, don’t drown if you are driving and approach a flooded area.

The Department of Public Utilities also removed trash cans along the river, closed some parking lots, and closed some trails that are expected to be under water.

8News monitored conditions in localities outside of the city as well.

Otterdale road in Chesterfield was already flooded with inches of water early Thursday morning. 8News observed some cars taking the chance and driving through while others turned around instead.

