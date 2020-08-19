Richmond’s daily COVID-19 case count decreases, Dr. Avula says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney along with Dr. Danny Avula with the Richmond and Henrico Health District provided the city with an update on COVID-19.
Dr. Danny Avula with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said the City of Richmond is now averaging 18 new cases per day.
Over the last two weeks, Richmond had sustained a steady increase of 24 cases a day.
This morning the Virginia Department of Health reported that Richmond has 3,455 cases of COVID-19. Currently, 348 people are hospitalized in the city. Since the pandemic started a total of 43 people have died.
Latinos and Black people make up 80 percent of the cases in Richmond.
The last five months a total of 60 people in the City of Richmond workforce have tested positive for COVID-19, Stoney said.
Stoney reiterated that the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts continue to provide community testing. This week Richmonders can get tested at the following locations:
Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)
Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Rain or shine
Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)
Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Rain or shine
Saturday, August 22 – Jeff Davis Flea Market (Chesterfield)
Address: 5700 Jefferson Davis Hwy., North Chesterfield, VA 23234
Time: Noon-2 p.m.
Walk up testing
Hospitalizations across the central Virginia region are seeing a downward trend.
Over the weekend, Dr. Avula said he was congested and struggled with questions on whether he should isolate and not go into work. Dr. Avula ended up getting a COVID-19 test and tested positive for the virus.
Mayor Stoney said they will be keeping an eye on COVID-19 data now that students at Virginia Commonwealth University have returned.