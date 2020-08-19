Richmond’s daily COVID-19 case count decreases, Dr. Avula says

Dr. Danny Avula addresses the press during a conference on August 19, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney along with Dr. Danny Avula with the Richmond and Henrico Health District provided the city with an update on COVID-19.

Dr. Danny Avula with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said the City of Richmond is now averaging 18 new cases per day.

Over the last two weeks, Richmond had sustained a steady increase of 24 cases a day.

This morning the Virginia Department of Health reported that Richmond has 3,455 cases of COVID-19. Currently, 348 people are hospitalized in the city. Since the pandemic started a total of 43 people have died.

Latinos and Black people make up 80 percent of the cases in Richmond.

Data provided by the Virginia Department of Health

The last five months a total of 60 people in the City of Richmond workforce have tested positive for COVID-19, Stoney said.

Stoney reiterated that the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts continue to provide community testing. This week Richmonders can get tested at the following locations:

Thursday, August 20 – Fairfield Middle School (Henrico)

Address: 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Rain or shine

Saturday, August 22 – Richmond Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church (Richmond)

Address: 3700 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23224

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Rain or shine

Saturday, August 22 – Jeff Davis Flea Market (Chesterfield)

Address: 5700 Jefferson Davis Hwy., North Chesterfield, VA 23234

Time: Noon-2 p.m.

Walk up testing

Dr. Avula said over the last two weeks Richmond had sustained a steady increase of 24 cases a day. Now the city is averaging 18 new cases per day.

Hospitalizations across the central Virginia region are seeing a downward trend.

Over the weekend, Dr. Avula said he was congested and struggled with questions on whether he should isolate and not go into work. Dr. Avula ended up getting a COVID-19 test and tested positive for the virus.

Mayor Stoney said they will be keeping an eye on COVID-19 data now that students at Virginia Commonwealth University have returned.