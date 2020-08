RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be joined by Dr. Melissa Viray and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras this afternoon during a COVID-19 update.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that Richmond has 3,248 cases of COVID-19. 315 people have been hospitalized and 41 have died from the virus.

People in their 20s make up 803 of Richmond’s cases.

This is a developing story. Changes will be made as the press conferences advances.