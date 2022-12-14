RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whether it’s a 5k or an early morning job, runners love Richmond. Now, the city has officially renewed its status as a Runner Friendly Community with the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA).

At the end of November, Richmond’s status as a Runner Friendly Community was offically renewed by the RRCA, alongside four other cities.

To determine if a community is “Runner Friendly,” RRCA looks at community infrastructure, community support and local government support. Cities have to prove that their community supports running and that they can maintain infrastructure that makes running both safe and enjoyable.

Mayor Levar Stoney offered his support for the Richmond running community, pointing out not only the big running events in the City, but the runners who hit the Richmond streets every day.

“Our beautiful and scenic neighborhoods, along with the James River, serve as the setting for popular events such as the Richmond Marathon and Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k,” Stoney said. “While these annual events are special occasions and memorable experiences for those involved, you can see people enjoying running on a daily basis throughout Richmond.”

Professional runner and Richmond resident Keira D’Amato also offered her support by writing a letter to RRCA about why Richmond is a standout running location.

“The journey of a life in running has taken me around the U.S. and the world, and all the while, Richmond has been home for me and my family,” D’Amato said. “The infrastructure, accessibility, and community support in Richmond provide me with everything I need to train and compete at a high level while staying engaged with the local running community,”

As a Runner Friendly Community, Richmond will be listed on the RRCA website, receive a commemorative plaque, and be featured in a national press release from the RRCA and in the RRCA Annual Report. The City will also be able to use the RRCA Runner Friendly Community logo and provide window decals for local runner-friendly businesses.

Runner Friendly Communities must work with the RRCA to have their status renewed every five years. This year, Holland, Mich; Knoxville, Tenn; Lynchburg, Va. and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. all joined Richmond in have their Runner Friendly statuses renewed.