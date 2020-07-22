Richmond opens another cooling station to help during the extreme heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People looking for relief from the heat, who have no other options, can visit some of Richmond’s cooling stations.

The city opened a cooling station at the Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza Building, which is located at 900 E. Marshall Street and 4100 Hull Street, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It closes at 8 p.m.

Those who wish to visit the cooling station must wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing of at least six feet while in the building.

For more information regarding cooling assistance services, city residents should contact the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367. In the event of a heat related emergency, please call 9-1-1.