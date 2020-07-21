Richmond opens cooling stations with extended hours today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders looking to escape the heat with no other options can visit one of Richmond’s cooling stations today, July 21.

Here’s where you can cool down:

Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza Building : The building will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. today at located at 900 E. Marshall Street and 4100 Hull Street.

: The building will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. today at located at 900 E. Marshall Street and 4100 Hull Street. Richmond Public Libraries: The libraries are open to the public with limited hours. You can visit their website for details on the limited hours.

All citizens visiting the cooling stations must wear face coverings while in the building and stay six feet apart from others. Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not allowed.

During the heat advisory, the Stoney administration is also extending cooling station hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“This is a change rooted in compassion and common sense,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “I know how hot this city can get during the summer. Nobody should risk heat stroke because they are experiencing homelessness or lack access to adequate air conditioning.”

For more information regarding cooling assistance services, people should contact the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 804-646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at 804-646-7367.

