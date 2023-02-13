RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s public housing authority announced Monday that they’re re-opening applications for public and subsidized housing for the first time in over 10 months.

Applications for public housing were cut off in April 2022 after the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) said a pandemic eviction moratorium caused the waitlist to grow out of control.

At the time, RRHA leaders said they would only re-open the waitlist when the wait time fell below six months. Now, applications are set to re-open on Feb. 27.

“RRHA is making significant strides to house more people on our current waiting list,” said Steve Nesmith, CEO of RRHA.

The city aims to replace the aging public housing with a mix of private, market-rate housing and rent-subsidized affordable units, in a move that has been criticized by some current public housing tenants.

The RRHA is also opening up five waitlists for Project-Based Vouchers (PBVs) at complexes around the city. PBVs are essentially public subsidies for private landlords that offset tenants’ rent, as opposed to dedicated public housing stock, which RRHA has moved to phase out.

While RRHA has previously accepted paper applications, officials said going forward, applications for the public housing list and the five open PBV lists would only be available online.

The public housing list includes 4- and 5-bedroom units, while the five PBV projects include 1-,2- and 3-bedroom units. You can find a complete list of the available units and locations on the RRHA website.