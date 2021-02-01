Richmond opens Tax Amnesty Program applications for 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced on Monday that it has opened applications for its 2021 Tax Amnesty Program.

This program allows the city to waive existing penalties and interest on delinquent real estate taxes during the month of March. It also can waive admissions, lodging and meals taxes during the month of April.

“If you owe penalties or interest on any delinquent taxes, this program is designed to help you,” said Mayor Levar Stoney in the announcement. “During such a challenging period for Richmond residents, we want to maximize accessibility to and participation in this program. It’s yet another way the city strives to offer compassionate care.”

People can apply for the program in person at City Hall, by drop box at City Hall or the Eastern District Center, online or by mail.

You can find more information online here, or by calling RVA311.