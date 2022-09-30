Photo from 8News producer Synclaire Cruel shows high flood waters on a street in Richmond on Aug. 15. Photo: Synclaire Cruel/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As severe weather arrives in Richmond, the City is taking precautions to ensure the safety of all residents. A temporary inclement weather shelter will be opening in Church Hill.

The temporary shelter is located at the Linwood Robinson Senior Center at 700 26th St. and will assist any unhoused residents. It is open from now until Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The City will consider keeping the shelter open for longer if storm conditions persist.

City libraries will also be open on Saturday, operating as places of refuge for anyone caught in an unexpected downpour.

Library Locations:

Main Library: 101 East Franklin Street

Belmont: 3100 Ellwood Avenue

Broad Rock: 4820 Old Warwick Rd.

East End: 1200 N. 25th Street

Ginter Park: 1200 Westbrook Avenue

Hull Street: 1400 Hull Street

North Avenue: 2901 North Avenue

West End: 5420 Patterson Avenue

Westover Hills: 1408 Westover Hills Boulevard

Anyone who comes into contact with a person in crisis is encouraged to call the Homeless Crisis Hotline at 804-972-0813.