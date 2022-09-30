RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As severe weather arrives in Richmond, the City is taking precautions to ensure the safety of all residents. A temporary inclement weather shelter will be opening in Church Hill.
The temporary shelter is located at the Linwood Robinson Senior Center at 700 26th St. and will assist any unhoused residents. It is open from now until Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The City will consider keeping the shelter open for longer if storm conditions persist.
City libraries will also be open on Saturday, operating as places of refuge for anyone caught in an unexpected downpour.
Library Locations:
- Main Library: 101 East Franklin Street
- Belmont: 3100 Ellwood Avenue
- Broad Rock: 4820 Old Warwick Rd.
- East End: 1200 N. 25th Street
- Ginter Park: 1200 Westbrook Avenue
- Hull Street: 1400 Hull Street
- North Avenue: 2901 North Avenue
- West End: 5420 Patterson Avenue
- Westover Hills: 1408 Westover Hills Boulevard
Anyone who comes into contact with a person in crisis is encouraged to call the Homeless Crisis Hotline at 804-972-0813.