RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A warming shelter at Richmond’s City Hall will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and two other shelters for people to get out of the frigid cold will stay open through at least Monday.

Amid concerns of nearly subzero temperatures and a lack of enough shelters in Richmond, the city announced Saturday it would open a daytime shelter at City Hall, located at 900 E. Broad St.

The city also announced that two temporary inclement weather shelters will be open all day until at least through Dec. 26.

The one for men is located at the United Nations Church — 1901 Wall Street — and the other designated for women and children is at RVA Sisters Keeper at 2807 Hull Street.

Commonwealth Catholic Charities opened its own shelter near 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue as well, which came after concerns were raised about the push to open cold weather shelters in the city ahead of winter.

Those experiencing homelessness can call the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care at 804-972-0813. The city provided ways people can find help below:

