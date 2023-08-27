RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal League — an organization that gives medical treatment, temporary and permanent housing to animals in need — hosted a block party fundraiser Saturday.

As part of the event, which kicked off at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26, at their ‘Loving Spay and Neuter Clinic,’ Richmond Animal League held their 2024 Calendar Contest in which twelve dogs’ pictures were chosen for each month.

Guests also enjoyed food, a variety of vendors, live music, face painting and a pet photo booth with free admission, though donations were encouraged.

So far, the organization has raised $76,000, which the organization said go directly toward providing medical care and support to the pets at Richmond Animal League.

Anyone looking to find more information or services can visit Richmond Animal League’s website.