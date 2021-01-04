Richmond organization overwhelmed with calls after opening cold weather shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The colder temperatures prompted the Richmond Urban Ministries Institute and Homeward Virginia to open their safety net shelter over the weekend.

Soon after opening, staff was overwhelmed with hundreds of calls to the crisis line for shelter.

Now, the staff is navigating how to help, but also how to prioritize the most vulnerable.

It was a quick turnaround to help others, according to Homeward’s Director of Development Faith Kallman.

“Literally this idea happened at 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, and we were operational Sunday at 4 p.m.,” Kallman said.

The idea was to open this Safety Net Shelter in Richmond to keep those who don’t have a place to stay warm.

Kallman says out of those hundreds of calls for the Safety Net Shelter, 44 households were referred to the shelter and only 30 stayed, meaning the other 14 found another option or chose not to stay.

Opening the Safety Net Shelter, Kallman says, helped them discover who the most vulnerable are.

“The homeless crisis line is there to serve people who are in crisis,” Kallman said. “It is not a place to call to see how you can best serve someone you see in crisis.”

Kallman tells 8News that the increase in calls came from multiple locations, but some were from people who were staying at Massad Hotel, a hotel not part of the Safety Net Shelter program, who chose to leave that housing to enter into the Safety Net Shelter.

Tuesday, the 615 individuals and families staying in 11 different hotels allocated by Homeward were told because the temperatures rose above 40, they’d be discharged, if not medically vulnerable, to talk to case managers for other options.

But many, Kallman says, saw that as those individuals being kicked out.

“Food was thrown at them. They were harassed on video,” Kallman said. “They were made to feel like the work they are doing is not enough.”

For now, the Safety Net Shelter will remain open as temperatures stay under 40 degrees consistently.

“We all know that there’s more that can happen,” Kallman said. “But, we also all know that we are doing everything that we can.”

The Safety Net Shelter has been equipped with air purifiers, and Kallman says they’re always looking for volunteers and donations.

The non-congregate or hotel shelter options are normally offered separately from the Safety Net Shelter. The two were temporarily combined, meaning different recommendations are made based on the needs of different people.

If you’re not sure where to go, call the Homeless Crisis Line at (804) 972-0813.