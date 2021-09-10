Richmond Parks and Rec accepting applications for workforce development program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Park and Recreation Department is accepting applications for a workforce development program.
The program aims to help unemployed or recently incarcerated residents who are interested in learning skills for holding down a job. Participants will help maintain local parks and work with career counselors, among other things. They will also be paid a salary of $12 an hour.
Contact Kathryn Garrison at 804-646-1441 or via email at Kathryn.Garrison@rva.gov for more information.