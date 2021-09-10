Richmond Parks and Rec accepting applications for workforce development program

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term on March 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Park and Recreation Department is accepting applications for a workforce development program.

The program aims to help unemployed or recently incarcerated residents who are interested in learning skills for holding down a job. Participants will help maintain local parks and work with career counselors, among other things. They will also be paid a salary of $12 an hour.

Contact Kathryn Garrison at 804-646-1441 or via email at Kathryn.Garrison@rva.gov for more information.