RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic signal and safety equipment at intersections throughout Richmond will receive upgrades through a $1.2 million project, they’re estimated to be complete by the summer next year.

The Richmond Department of Public Works said it will upgrade existing traffic signal equipment and accommodations for pedestrians and commuters at the intersections of Brook Road and Brookland Park Boulevard, as well as the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Westbrook Avenue, in addition to the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Roanoke Street.

Work for the project includes installing the following upgrades:

Replacing the existing traffic signal poles

New accessible curb ramps

Pedestrian countdown signals

High visibility crosswalks

Traffic signal controllers

Updating traffic signal indications with high visibility backplates

The backplates are said to be more visible in both daytime and nighttime conditions.

The project is weather permitting. During construction, the department said there will be intermittent lane and sidewalk closures. Drivers are asked to give construction workers extra space and slow down when driving through or near work zones.