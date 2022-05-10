RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has picked three developers as finalists for the project to replace The Diamond baseball stadium and transform the nearby area into a space that could have shops, apartments, restaurants and more.

Richmond has been seeking proposals from teams on the redevelopment of the 67-acre site, publicly-owned property between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard, for months. The city has proposed to make the area, referred to as the Diamond District, into a “mixed-use, mixed-income entertainment destination.”

The Diamond District Evaluation Panel narrowed down six finalists for the proposed project to three development teams, the city announced Tuesday.

The development teams have been asked by the city to respond to a request for offers, which will be issued May 30 and due back June 28. The city wrote in its release that it anticipates announcing the preferred developer and terms of the agreement reached in July, but that it could change the process and timeline.

The finalists are:

Richmond Community Development Partners

RVA Diamond Partners

Vision300 Partners, LLC

“Teams made the competitive cut because their design, program strength, community benefits and financing approaches meet high city expectations, align with vision for area,” a city spokesperson wrote in a release announcing the finalists.

Here are details from the one-page concept plans, which are not final, that the teams shared with the city:

Richmond Community Development Partners

Richmond Community Development Partners has JMA Ventures, the Machete Group and Tryline Capital as master developers. Enterprise Community Partners and Gilbane Development Co. has been named the team’s affordable housing developers. Retro Hospitality will work on hotel development, EDSA will be the master planner, and Odell for the stadium’s architect.

“The Diamond District will become Richmond’s newest neighborhood, a vibrant urban destination anchored by a new, first-class, baseball stadium,” the team wrote in its one-page proposal to the city.

“Our plan uses strong connections — streets, bike and walking paths, green space — to seamlessly and equitably integrate the project into surrounding neighborhoods, creating an authentic place that will feel like it’s always been a part of the city.”

RVA Diamond Partners

RVA Diamond Partners has a development team made up of Republic, Loop Capital, Thalhimer Realty Partners, Pennrose, NixDev, Southside Community Development, Capstone, M Companies and JMI Sports. The design team will be led by SOM, Nelson Byrd Woltz, KEi, 510 Architects, Poole & Poole and Hickok Cole. Stadium design will be overseen by the DLR Group.

“RVA Diamond Partners will deliver a transformational future for the Diamond District: an authentic Richmond neighborhood and one-of-a-kind ballpark experience that celebrates creative placemaking, art, culture, sport, and the incredible upbeat personality of one of the East Coast’s most compelling cities,” the team wrote in its proposal.

“Our vision for the Diamond District is firmly rooted in the rich culture of the city and designed to catalyze a more verdant, equitable, and inclusive future for all Richmonders.”

Vison300

Vision300’s lead developer and community development will be led by Freehold Capital Management. Shamin Hotels will run hospitality, BHC will oversee affordable housing and Brookfield Properties will lead the mixed-use development and project financing. Greenstone Prop will be the stadium and office developer.

“A welcoming destination for all groups, ages and backgrounds. A mixed-income neighborhood that connects surrounding communities. Delivered by a team who love Richmond,” Vison300’s one-page proposal to the city reads.

“A new home for the Squirrels. A new concert venue. A new YMCA. A new neighborhood with homes, offices, hotels, shopping, parks and places that bring Richmond together. A magnet for talent and investment.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.