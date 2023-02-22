RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Planning Commission has recommended approving the transfer of $3.5 million from the Capital Maintenance Reserve to fund improvements to the Diamond baseball stadium.

The recommendation was part of a proposed amendment to an ordinance originally introduced by the City Council on May 9, 2022. The Planning Commission made the decision to recommend the amendment at a meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to the ordinance, the maintenance funds would, among other things, go towards the construction of a batting and pitching tunnel, revamping the home and visitor locker rooms and structural repairs to the roof vents.