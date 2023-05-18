RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Design plans are moving forward for changes that will improve the experience of pedestrians and cyclists along the Canal Walk in Shockoe Bottom.

Phase 2 of Richmond’s Canal Walk Improvements Project focuses on better accommodating bike riders and pedestrians from the Virginia Capital Trail to Brown’s Island and the Tyler Porterfield Bridge.

Changes will modify the bridge over the Canal by extending the current ramp in that area to be a continuous straight descent. The changes will also eliminate the stairs, retaining wall and landscaping at the foot of the ramp.

The sidewalk in this area will then be repaired, and the retaining wall will be replaced.

To see complete information on this project, visit Richmond Public Works online.

The City is also open to holding a public hearing if multiple residents have concerns about this project. A public hearing can be requested by sending a written request to Adel Edward at adel.edward@rva.gov.