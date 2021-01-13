Richmond police announce road closures ahead of Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has announced several road closures that will take place in preparation for Lobby Day.
RPD said traffic will be impacted from 6 a.m. Jan. 17 until 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Here are the roads that will be closed during that period:
- 9th Street between E. Main Street and E. Broad Street
- 10th Street between E. Cary Street and Bank Street
- East Main Street between 14th Street and 9th Street
- Bank Street between 14th Street and Governor Street
- Franklin Street between 8th and 9th Streets
- Franklin Street between 7th and 8th Streets
- East Grace Street between 8th and 9th Streets
- East Grace Street between 7th and 8th Streets
- 12th Street between Cary Street and Bank Street
- Monument Avenue between Meadow Street and Lombardy Street
- Allen Avenue between W. Grace Street and Park Avenue
These roads include areas around the Virginia State Capitol, as well as the Lee Monument.
The department added additional roads may be closed if needed.
In their announcement of these road closures, RPD also said they are continuing to monitor activity in the Richmond area and are working with other law enforcement agencies to address public safety needs.
Another precaution the department is taking in anticipation of events is placing signs prohibiting firearms across the city. RPD said this is “to inform those who may gather that firearms are prohibited at permitted events and events that would otherwise require a permit, as well as areas adjacent to such events.”
RPD said citizens should stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling the non-emergency line at 804-646-5100 or 911 for emergencies.