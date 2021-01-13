Richmond police announce road closures ahead of Lobby Day

The Richmond Police Department said traffic in these areas will be impacted from 6 a.m. Jan. 17 until 6 p.m. Jan. 18. (Picture courtesy of RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has announced several road closures that will take place in preparation for Lobby Day.

RPD said traffic will be impacted from 6 a.m. Jan. 17 until 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Here are the roads that will be closed during that period:

9 th Street between E. Main Street and E. Broad Street

Street between E. Main Street and E. Broad Street 10 th Street between E. Cary Street and Bank Street

Street between E. Cary Street and Bank Street East Main Street between 14 th Street and 9 th Street

Street and 9 Street Bank Street between 14 th Street and Governor Street

Street and Governor Street Franklin Street between 8 th and 9 th Streets

and 9 Streets Franklin Street between 7 th and 8 th Streets

and 8 Streets East Grace Street between 8 th and 9 th Streets

and 9 Streets East Grace Street between 7 th and 8 th Streets

and 8 Streets 12 th Street between Cary Street and Bank Street

Street between Cary Street and Bank Street Monument Avenue between Meadow Street and Lombardy Street

Allen Avenue between W. Grace Street and Park Avenue

These roads include areas around the Virginia State Capitol, as well as the Lee Monument.

The Richmond Police Department said traffic in these areas will be impacted from 6 a.m. Jan. 17 until 6 p.m. Jan. 18. (Picture courtesy of RPD)

The department added additional roads may be closed if needed.

In their announcement of these road closures, RPD also said they are continuing to monitor activity in the Richmond area and are working with other law enforcement agencies to address public safety needs.

Another precaution the department is taking in anticipation of events is placing signs prohibiting firearms across the city. RPD said this is “to inform those who may gather that firearms are prohibited at permitted events and events that would otherwise require a permit, as well as areas adjacent to such events.”

RPD said citizens should stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling the non-emergency line at 804-646-5100 or 911 for emergencies.