Richmond Police announces new LGBTQ liaison

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department announced Tuesday their new liaison with the LGBTQ community.

Capt. Michael Bender replaces Capt. Daniel Minton, who is now the commander of the Fourth Precinct.

“I appreciate Capt. Minton’s assistance with the transition into this role over the past few months. My goal is to build on the strong foundation that he has established,” Capt. Bender said. “I want to continue to enhance the relationship between RPD officers and members of the LGBTQ community.”

Capt. Bender has been with the department for 24 years.