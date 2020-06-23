Richmond police arrest 12 for unlawful assembly outside City Hall

Protesters begin to gather outside City Hall on Monday. An unlawful assembly was declared early the next morning and 12 people were arrested. (photo taken by 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Tuesday that 12 people who did not leave a protest outside City Hall after authorities declared an unlawful assembly were arrested.

A group of protesters met on Marshall Street on Monday evening for a gathering referred to as “Reclamation Square,” where the crowd set up tents in front of the entrance to City Hall and blocked a portion of the street.

According to the department, the crowd “threw traffic cones, barricades and concrete trash cans into the street” and also threw objects, including rocks, at officers. Police said one officer was hurt when he was hit on the arm by a hickory stick. Police did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment regarding reports that flash bangs, tear gas and pepper spray was used during the protest.

Richmond police declared an unlawful assembly, which was announced to the protesters and posted on Twitter, at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, a release from the department said. Officers arrested 12 people “who had not dispersed” after another 45 minutes.

Those who were arrested were processed and then released, police said. They include: 30-year-old Adrianna E. Carpenter of Richmond, 27-year-old William A. Neer of Richmond, 29-year-old Stephanie R. Smith of Richmond, 27-year-old Lily V. Bova of Virginia Beach, 29-year-old Ha N. Tran of Richmond, 23-year-old Darian A. White of Richmond, 22-year-old Anthony J. Laudermilk of Richmond, 22-year-old Jasmine Naghedi of Richmond, 19-year-old Alaja Patterson of Richmond, 22-year-old Deandre J.E. Quarles of Richmond, 24-year-old Jonathan A. Delk of Richmond and 37-year-old John D. Weakley of Richmond.

Jasmine Naghedi

William A. Neer

Alaja Patterson

Deandre J.E. Quarles

Stephanie R. Smith

Ha N. Tran

Darian A. White

Lily V. Bova

Adrianna E. Carpenter

Jonathan A. Delk

Anthony J. Laudermilk

Weakley, whose photo was not made available by police, was also charged with four counts of assaulting an officer.

Richmond police provided a page of a flyer that the department claims was being distributed during the protest. The flier shares guidelines on the protest’s principles, rules to follow and even who to call if arrests are made.

On Monday, the Richmond Police Department shared that six others were taken into custody for unlawful assembly during a protest Sunday night near J.E.B. Stuart statue.

