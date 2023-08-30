RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with a string of home break-ins in the Bellemeade and Oak Grove neighborhoods.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted breaking and entering. Additional charges are reportedly pending.

Earlier this month, the suspect was seen on security cameras wearing a hoodie, a shoulder bag and a mask while walking up to the front and sides of homes trying to get in. According to police, the suspect broke into one home and stole car keys and a car.

Police said that in many of these incidents, windows and doors were unlocked.

Suspect in alleged break-ins and car thefts (Photo: Richmond Police Department) Suspect in alleged break-ins and car thefts (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Suspect in alleged break-ins and car thefts. (Credit: 8News)

“These particular break-ins had been plaguing first and second precincts, generating several reports from each precinct,” said Area 1 Major Don Davenport. “Information we received from the community – especially video from doorbell cameras – proved extremely helpful and we thank the community for their assistance.”

Richmond Police ask residents to heed these home security tips:

Check the security of your windows and doors. Make sure they are locked.

Check perimeter fences and gates and lock them.

Know your neighbors; stay informed about irregular activity.

Keep your home’s exterior well-lit and consider motion detectors.

Keep valuables out of plain sight.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672.