RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old woman in connection with a shooting that occurred at a U-Haul facility late Thursday morning.

Around 11 a.m. on Aug. 17, officers were called to the 900 block of North Lombardy Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival at the business, officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She received treatment at the scene and her injury was considered non-life-threatening.

The patrol officers launched an investigation at the scene and developed a suspect description before coordinating an effort to find the suspect.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Quasia Hayes, 22, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“This is outstanding work by Fourth Precinct patrol officers who were able to make an apprehension within minutes of the shooting,” said Chief Rick Edwards. “Quick response from experienced officers executing strategic and coordinated efforts made this fast arrest possible.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective L. Burrell at 804-646-3185.