RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police arrested a man in connection to a murder that took place on the evening of Sunday, April 9 while officers were in the Whitcomb Court area responding to another incident.

According to the Richmond Police Department (RPD), just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, officers saw an armed man on the 2500 block of Bethel Court. As they approached the man, he ran into a home on Bethel Street and the officers called an RPD SWAT Team and RPD Negotiator team to the scene for assistance.

The officers, along with members of several federal agencies including the ATF and the U.S. Marshals, were able to convince the man to leave the home and surrender without incident. The man, identified as 19-year-old Kerell Boone of Richmond, was wanted for probation violation, possession of a firearm and domestic assault. He was charged with assault and weapons violations.

While at the scene, officers were notified by community members that another suspect, who was wanted in connection to the murder of 38-year-old Patrick Jenkins on the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, was in a home nearby.

The homicide suspect, identified as 34-year-old Roderick Bugg of Richmond, surrendered without incident. Bugg was charged with malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges for Bugg are pending, according to police.