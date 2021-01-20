Richmond police arrest man accused of killing cousin of Washington Football Team player

Marquise McCormick has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the Richmond homicide. (Photo: Chesterfield Police )

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have made an arrest in last summer’s homicide at the Rodeway Inn.

On June 2, 2020, officers responded to a shooting at the hotel around 1:43 a.m. When they arrived they found a man dead in a third-floor hallway. Police later identified the man as 30-year-old Jermaine R. Stroman from Chester. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Strotman is the cousin of Washington Football Team cornerback Greg Stroman.

Last week, Marquise McCormick, who was incarcerated in Chesterfield County on unrelated charges, was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the Richmond homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.