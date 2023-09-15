RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department arrested a man with outstanding warrants in the area of Forest Hill Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, officers were called to the 1800 block of Briarcliff Road — near Kimberly Drive — for a reported protective order violation.

Upon their arrival, officers were informed that a known individual — with outstanding warrants — was violating the order and occupying an outbuilding at the rear of the property.

“Out of an abundance of caution, RPD SWAT and RPD Negotiator teams responded to the scene, which led to the eventual apprehension of the suspect with no injuries occurring nor further incident,” a spokesperson with the police department said.

Thomas Einbinder, 35, of Richmond, was taken into custody for the following outstanding warrants:

Domestic assault

Abduction

Strangulation

Violation of a protective order

No further information is available at this time.