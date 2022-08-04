RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has charged a suspect in connection to a shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond’s Northside last week.

Anthony Dandrige, Jr., 21, of Richmond, was reportedly arrested at the scene of the shooting by Richmond Police officers. Dandrige has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police presence at the scene of the shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, officers were called to the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, the officers found a man — now identified as 22-year-old Dylan Johnson of Richmond — with an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will be working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police presence at the scene of the shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips mobile app also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.