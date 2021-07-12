Richmond police arrest suspect in deadly July 4 shooting

Jamaal Pointer, 34, of Richmond, has been charged with murder. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities arrested the suspect of a deadly Richmond shooting last week.

Richmond Police said that 34-year-old Jamaal Pointer was taken into custody last Friday in Henrico County. He was charged with murder and firearm violations.

According to authorities, on July 4 at 10:15 p.m. officers were called to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Laron Harrison, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Harrison later died at the hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the P3 app.